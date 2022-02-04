Trevor Lawrence bringing something special for his new coach, teammates

Football

By February 4, 2022 9:39 pm

In a joking post on Twitter today, former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence let it be known he’s bringing ice cream to work tomorrow.

The Jacksonville quarterback posted a compilation video of his new head coach for the Jaguars, Doug Pederson, telling his players he’s going to treat them to ice cream after what seems like every meeting — a fun running joke that it seems Lawrence is all too happy to be a part of.

I mean, who doesn’t like ice cream? Unless it’s rum raisin.

