Trevor Lawrence bringing something special for his new coach, teammates

In a joking post on Twitter today, former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence let it be known he’s bringing ice cream to work tomorrow.

The Jacksonville quarterback posted a compilation video of his new head coach for the Jaguars, Doug Pederson, telling his players he’s going to treat them to ice cream after what seems like every meeting — a fun running joke that it seems Lawrence is all too happy to be a part of.

I mean, who doesn’t like ice cream? Unless it’s rum raisin.

Heard a rumor Coach Pederson likes ice cream – Say less. I’ve got a little something for y’all tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/lgpilsWbal — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) February 4, 2022

