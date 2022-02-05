Clemson keeping an eye on Alabama CB

Clemson had previously shown interest in an under-the-radar prospect from the Yellowhammer State, that’s why it comes as no surprise that Lemanski Hall stopped by the school of Loachapoka High School 2023 cornerback Jacorious “JC ” Hart.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Hart, following Clemson’s defensive ends coach visit to his school last week. Hall paid a visit to Hart’s school, while he was on the recruiting trail in the state of Alabama. Both he and Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed had been in contact with Hart’s head coach prior to his visit to campus.

“He stopped by to see me and see how big I was to put it with my film,” Hart told TCI. “He told me to keep working and that they want to get me on campus soon.”

Hart appreciated that Hall was straight to the point. That level of honesty and straightforwardness goes a long way.

What does that mean to Hart?

“It means a lot to be noticed by a school like Clemson, considering I go to a small school (Loachapoka), but it just shows that it doesn’t matter and that there is talent everywhere,” he said.

Hart carries a chip on his shoulder and it shows in his play. He’s willing to do anything and everything for his time. He considers himself to be a really versatile player. While Hart primarily plays as a defensive back – splitting time between cornerback and safety — you’ll also see him play the receiver position as well.

As far as his junior campaign is concerned, Hart was able to put what he wanted to on film, but he was honest about feeling like he fell short in meeting his own expectations.

“I feel like my junior season went good, but it could’ve been a lot better,” Hart said. “It didn’t end how I wanted it to, but that just gives me a drive for next season.”

Hart has begun to see his recruitment heat up. He’s picked up offers from UAB, Troy, Jacksonville State and Austin Peay. Once teams get a hold of his junior year film and he hits the camp circuit this summer, it’s only a matter of time before some more high-profile offers, like a Clemson, start rolling in.

What is Hart looking for in a school at the next level?

“Good academics, career services and a good coaching staff,” he said.

