Former Tiger talks with Doug Flutie about emotions of going to Super Bowl

One of the former Clemson football players set to play in Super Bowl LVI sat down with former Boston College, CFL and NFL quarterback Doug Flutie ahead of the big game.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader joined the “Flutie Flakescast” podcast this week and discussed his emotions after seeing Bengals kicker Evan McPherson boot the game-winning, 31-yard field goal in overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game last Sunday that sent Cincinnati to the Super Bowl for first time since 1989.

Reader and the Bengals will battle the Los Angeles Rams for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

“Me and (Bengals defensive end) Trey Hendrickson are sitting there,” Reader said. “We’ve just got our eyes closed together. I’m holding his hand. That’s my brother. We’ve been through a bunch of battles together — personally, and on and off the field, me and him go at it. But just holding onto each other, and then it went through, we just rushed the field. Just the emotions of everything … taking a chance on coming to this place, being doubted since the moment we got here. It’s just crazy. All that running through you, and you’re just happy for a bunch of guys in that locker room who you’ve been through it with them and you’ve seen all of them grow and just have a good time and go out there and be gritty and play football. Man, it’s the best feeling in the world.”

You can listen to Reader’s full conversation with Flutie on Flutie’s podcast here: LINK.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

