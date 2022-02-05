One area in which Clemson's defensive line could top 2018 group

As far as defensive lines go, the group Clemson tormented opponents with during its most recent national championship run set the bar high.

Affectionately known as the Power Rangers, the Tigers’ front four in 2018 was one of the best in college football’s modern era. The group, headlined by Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins, led the charge for a defense that topped the country in points allowed (13.1 per game) and also ranked in the top 5 nationally in total defense, rush defense, tackles for loss and sacks. Ferrell, Lawrence and Wilkins were each selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft while the other starter up front, Thomas Austin, was a fourth-round pick that year.

Yet Clemson coach Dabo Swinney believes there’s one area in which his current defensive line could have that group beat.

“We’re going to have a little more depth than maybe we had in ‘18,” Swinney said. “I think the front-line guys, we’ve got some similarities. But this group has got a chance to have deeper, experienced depth.”

Swinney has good reason for that opinion.

Much like that 2018 season, Clemson’s No. 2 scoring defense this past season was spearheaded by arguably the top defensive line in the ACC. And that was with Tigers playing most of the season without star defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (torn ACL).

Clemson finished seventh nationally in total yards allowed and eighth against the run. The Tigers also ranked ninth in sacks (3.2) and 15th in tackles for loss (7.1), both of which ranked in the top 4 in the ACC. And Clemson has virtually every significant contributor back up front.

As expected, sack leader Myles Murphy and Bresee, both sophomores, are returning for what could be their third and final seasons at Clemson. They’ll be joined by Tyler Davis, KJ Henry and Xavier Thomas, who may have been the biggest surprise with his decision to return for a sixth year.

Ruke Orhorhoro was more than serviceable filling in on the interior of the line alongside Davis. His 42 tackles were second-most among Clemson’s defensive linemen this past season, and he added eight tackles for loss. With a healthy Bresee set to slide back into the starting lineup this fall, that will move Orhorhoro back to being a backup.

With Henry, Orhohoro, Etinosa Reuben (or Tre Williams) and Justin Mascoll also back in the fold, Clemson is keeping its entire two-deep along the defensive line intact. Nine defensive linemen on the current roster have started at least one game at Clemson.

That’s not including sophomore defensive end Kevin Swint, who played in 10 games as a reserve this past season, or defensive tackles Payton Page and Demonte Capehart, who got their feet wet as freshmen. Freshmen defensive ends Cade Denhoff and Zaire Patterson are coming off redshirt seasons, and Clemson recently added another lineman to the crop in the 2022 recruiting cycle with the signing of Lanett (Alabama) four-star defensive tackle Caden Story.

“We’ve got a great group,” Swinney said. “This has got a chance to be as good as we’ve ever had in the defensive line if they will work and do what they need to do to play and perform at the level they’re capable of.”