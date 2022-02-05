Swinney: Clemson signing McCloud is ‘God’s favor’

When Dabo Swinney thinks about how Clemson ended up signing Kobe McCloud as part of its 2022 recruiting class, all Swinney can do is chalk it up to what he called “God’s favor” shining on his program.

The brother of former Clemson and current Pittsburgh Steeler wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, Kobe signed with the Tigers on Wednesday as a linebacker. Former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables loved Kobe when evaluating him in the fall, but the Tigers originally didn’t think they would have a spot for him in their 2022 class.

“I had forgotten about Kobe, because he was a guy that Brent had evaluated early,” Swinney said Wednesday during Clemson’s National Signing Day show. “But we had a kid committed already from Kansas and we had two other guys that we had offered, and we knew we were going to get one of those guys. But Brent’s evaluation, I went back to his evaluation, and Brent’s evaluation was, ‘I love this kid. He is a great player. He’s got high-end potential. He’s a thumper. He’s got range. He’s fast, he’s explosive in his hips, and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. But probably won’t be able to offer because we’re going to get one of these two. But if not, he would be a guy for us.’ That was kind of the evaluation, and I had forgotten about that.”

That was in November, when Kobe’s father reached out to Swinney, seeking an evaluation from Venables to help determine the direction Kobe – who was a Florida International commitment then – should take in the recruiting process and whether or not he should sign during the December early signing period or wait for more offers to come his way.

Although Venables was very high on Kobe in his evaluation, Swinney moved on, as Clemson’s linebacker board was full at the time. But things changed over time, and the Tigers eventually saw a spot at linebacker open up.

In January, Swinney just so happened to have a text conversation with Kobe’s father after watching one of Ray-Ray’s Steelers games. That’s when he learned that Kobe hadn’t signed with a school in December, and the rest is history.

“All I can say is God’s favor on this. … God’s favor on Kobe McCloud,” Swinney said. “I’m watching the Pittsburgh game, the Steelers game, and I don’t remember who they’re playing now. But Kath (Kathleen Swinney) and I watched the whole game, and Ray-Ray had a huge game. In fact, he had a big fourth-down play and a big return in the game and was really one of the big differences in the win. So the game was over, and I just texted his dad and Ray-Ray, ‘Hey man, it’s awesome. Congratulations. Really proud of ya.’ And boom, all of a sudden, his dad texted me back.

“So this is now January, and I said, ‘Hey, where did Kobe sign?’ Because I just assumed he signed in December. And he said, ‘Well actually, Coach, he didn’t sign because we just had a couple big options come up and we just wanted to make sure we explored that.’”

Swinney didn’t respond to Kobe’s father right away, but instead instantly sent Kobe’s film to new defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Wes Goodwin.

“I didn’t even reply. I just immediately sent everything to Wes, and Wes comes back and he’s like, ‘Coach, this guy can play,’” Swinney recalled. “So, it’s just kind of crazy how things happen in the recruiting world, and next thing you know, we’re signing up Kobe McCloud, who I think is an excellent athlete and just a great addition. … So, just a really, really cool story how that all came about.”

A four-year starter who finished his prep career as the all-time winningest player in Gaither High School (Tampa, Fla.) history (36-12), Kobe posted school records in career tackles (234) and interceptions (13) and was a two-time all-conference and all-county selection. He was credited with 70 tackles and three interceptions as a senior in 2021 while also contributing 158 rushing yards on 25 carries on offense, and he was selected to the Hillsborough County All-Star Game.

Also an academic standout who was an honor student and team captain, Kobe committed to Clemson on Jan. 26 before signing on Wednesday and will enroll this summer.

“I’m excited to welcome Kobe to the Tiger family,” Goodwin said, via Kobe’s official Clemson bio. “He’s a very instinctual and intelligent player. Very versatile, can move him all over the field. He can over, blitz, play in the box, play on the edge. Plays tough, plays fast, plays physical. Not only that, he’s a great young man, comes from a great family. We’re excited to have Kobe come be a part of our program.”

