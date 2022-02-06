Champs get their rings

Before they turn their focus to the 2022 season, it was time for the Clemson Softball team to earn their rings.

Check out this video from Clemson softball showing the team receiving the rings for winning the ACC regular season in 2021. The Tigers won the league in just year two.

Another great season for the Tigers begins on Thursday.

