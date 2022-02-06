Fast-rising pass-rusher looking forward to visiting Clemson next month

As of late, Clemson has been showing a lot of interest in a talented Yellowhammer State pass-rusher, who has been in contact with Lemanski Hall.

A few weeks ago, Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) 2023 four-star defensive end Hunter Osborne reached out to Clemson’s defensive ends coach. Osborne was checking in with Hall, who gave him his number and said to call him.

“We talked and caught up and he remembered that I came to camp in the summer,” Osborne told The Clemson Insider. “A lot has changed since the summer. I’ve received a few offers since the summer and he acknowledged that. He went back and watched my tape. He said I’m a baller and he didn’t know how he missed me.

“So, me and him have been talking a lot the past few weeks. I talk with Coach (Wesley) Goodwin a lot too. We’ve just been getting to know each other these past few weeks more and more.”

Osborne feels fortunate that he’s been able to rekindle that relationship with Clemson and its coaching staff, despite the numerous staff changes that the Tigers underwent this offseason.

“Yeah, I’m happy because I like the staff,” he said. “I know there have been a few changes, but Coach Hall, he was a cool guy at camp and he’s definitely still a cool guy now, so I’m happy that that relationship is starting back up.”

Hall actually invited Osborne to attend Clemson’s Elite Junior Day on Jan. 29, but he had already planned on being at LSU that weekend. He stuck to his original plans and determined with Hall and Goodwin, Clemson’s defensive coordinator and linebackers, that sometime in March for a spring practice would probably work best.

Osborne said that he is 100% looking forward to getting back to Clemson.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Osborne is weighing all his options. Although at the moment, he indicated that he has a few schools higher than others and will be visiting or trying to get to those schools in the near future. He isn’t in a rush to make a decision and hypothesized that he could commit prior to the first game of his senior season.

Osborne (6-3, 250) lists nearly 40 FBS scholarship offers and ranks as the No. 25 defensive lineman and No. 184 overall player nationally in the 2023 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

How would he describe himself as a player to someone who may not have seen him play before?

“I would say I’m different,” he said. “I’m very smart when it comes to playing football, the D-line position. I can play almost every position on the line. I’m very versatile. I’m very strong at the point of attack.”

Osborne predicates his game on his run defense, which he views as his strong suit.

When Hall finally got around to watching his film, what did he tell Osborne that he liked about his game?

“He said I’m very physical and that I have very violent hands,” Osborne replied. “Run to the ball, high motor, driving linemen into the backfield. Overall, I just make a lot of plays.”

This past summer, Osborne participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp and was coached up by Hall and Todd Bates, who has since left to be a part of the University of Oklahoma coaching staff. Osborne was able to detail his experience and what he enjoyed about his time at Clemson.

“It was very organized,” he said. “It was very player-led too. They had a bunch of guys helping out and giving back. I thought that was great. I thought that was different. Many schools didn’t do that. They were the first that I’ve been to that let the players really help out. It was good being down there for the first time. That was my first time at Clemson. I enjoyed it overall.”

