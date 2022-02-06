Young wins Korn Ferry Tournament, Top 10 for Byrd at AT&T

Young wins Korn Ferry Tournament, Top 10 for Byrd at AT&T

Golf

Young wins Korn Ferry Tournament, Top 10 for Byrd at AT&T

By February 6, 2022 8:35 pm

By |

Clemson, SC—Former Clemson All-American and Anderson, SC native Carson Young won the Panama Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour on Sunday.   Young finished with a score of eight-under-par 272 after rounds of 68-65-71-68 on the Panama Golf Club course, to win his first Korn Ferry Tour event in just his 10th career tournament.

Young was tied for fifth entering the final round, but registered three birdies and just one bogey in shooting the two-under 68 in the final round to win by one shot over Carl Yuan, Brandon Mathews and Jerry Stanger.

Young made a bogey on his first hole of the day, then played his final 14 holes at three-under-par.   With the victory, Young jumped to second place on the  Korn Ferry Tour  season long points list and won $135,000, the largest check of his professional career.

Young turned professional after his senior year in 2017.  He was a four-year starter for Clemson and posted a 73.19 stroke average for 39 career tournaments.  He had 10 top 10 finishes as a Tiger and helped Clemson to the ACC Championship in April of 2016.  He was a member of the All-ACC team in 2016 and 2017 and was a three-time member of the Academic All-ACC team.

Former Tiger Turk Pettit, the 2021 NCAA Tournament Champion, finished tied for 39th at the same tournament with a score of 282.  Former Clemson All-American Ben Martin finished 50th with a 284 score.

 

On the PGA Tour, former Clemson All-American Jonathan Byrd finished in a tie for ninth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am on Sunday with a score of 13-under par 274.  It was Byrd’s top finish of the year and the 48th top 10 of his 20-year professional career.   Byrd had a round of five-under-par 67 on Sunday, tied for the best round of the day.  He birdied three of his last four holes and won $237,075.

The Top 10 finish gets Byrd into the field at next week’s Waste Management Open in Phoenix.

Former Clemson All-American Doc Redman finished tied for 33rd  at the event, while former All-American D.J. Trahan finished tied for 64th.

 

, , , , Golf

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

Hunter Renfrow continues to impress as the former Clemson Tigers standout recorded a touchdown reception in his first career Pro Bowl appearance. Below, you can check out Renfrow’s touchdown catch from (…)

5hr

Before they turn their focus to the 2022 season, it was time for the Clemson Softball team to earn their rings. Check out this video from Clemson softball showing the team receiving the rings for winning the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home