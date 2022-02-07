Brownell updates Tyson's injury status

Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell on Monday updated the status of senior forward Hunter Tyson, who recently sustained a broken clavicle.

Brownell said Tyson had surgery Friday, which included inserting a plate to stabilize the collarbone.

“(The operation) went well,” Brownell said. “They’ve gotten a hold of it. Hanging in there.”

Confirming the injury last week, Clemson revealed Tyson would be out indefinitely with no timetable set for a possible return. Brownell on Monday suggested Tyson, who sustained the injury against Florida State on Wednesday, will miss at least a month and didn’t voice much confidence that he’ll play again this season.

“Maybe there’s an outside chance by the ACC Tournament or something he could play. I’m not optimistic,” Brownell said. “I don’t know how you sit out a month and then, all of a sudden, you’re going to be ready to go.”

Clemson dropped its first game without Tyson on Saturday at Georgia Tech. This week, the Tigers will play three home games in five days starting Tuesday against North Carolina without their fourth-leading scorer and third-leading rebounder. Tyson is also shooting 38.7% from 3-point range.

