Clemson solidifies its spot as a top school for 4-star Georgia DE after visit

Among the headlining visitors in attendance for Clemson’s Elite Junior Day, last weekend was Carver (Columbus, Ga.) four-star Darron Reed, who ranks as the No. 30 defensive end in the 2023 class, according to Rivals.

Reed (6-5, 260) spoke with The Clemson Insider regarding his first visit to Clemson’s campus since the Tigers offered him a scholarship on Thursday, Jan. 6.

“I had a great time at Clemson,” he told TCI after his junior day visit. “I enjoyed talking to Coach Swinney, Coach Eason and Coach (Lemanski) Hall.”

Clemson likes Reed’s positional flexibility across the defensive line and talked to him about potentially playing both defensive tackle or defensive end.

Reed had nothing but positive things to say about Eason and Hall. He indicated that the highlight of his visit was getting to spend time with and talk to them.

“Coach Eason has always been great,” Reed said of Clemson’s new defensive tackles coach. “Ever since he was at Auburn we had a great relationship and I feel like he’s someone I can play with and be coached by at the next level. He’s a great person all-around.”

Obviously having the offer in hand helps, but the Tigers certainly helped themselves with Reed in his recruitment.

“Yeah,” he said in agreement. “With the pickup of Coach Eason and I already had a great relationship with Hall. Now they have Coach Eason and Coach Hall.”

What was Clemson’s message to Reed when he was on campus?

“They told me that I would be a good fit there and that if I did come there, I would come there to play,” he said.

He is rated as a four-star prospect by all the major recruiting services and ranked as a top-300 national prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN (No. 281) and the 247Sports Composite (No. 284).

Reed plans to release his top five schools on May 18, the date his mother sadly passed away. The Tigers, he said, will be on his shortlist.

“The coaches and the relationship we have built over this time, and I can see myself there going forward,” he said of what makes Clemson one of his top schools.

And because of that, he’ll be taking one of his official visits to Clemson. Though, he plans on returning to The Valley sometime in the month of March to attend a spring practice.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!