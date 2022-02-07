College football analyst gives his way-too-early prediction for the College Football Playoff

A longtime college football analyst recently gave his way-too-early prediction for the College Football Playoff next season.

Brett McMurphy, The Action Network’s college football insider, is currently going with Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Clemson to make the CFP in 2022.

McMurphy believes the Tigers will win the ACC again next season and return to the CFP after a relatively down season in 2021, when they went 10-3 (6-2 ACC) and saw their streak of six straight conference titles and six consecutive CFP appearances come to an end.

McMurphy also thinks reigning ACC champion Pittsburgh, Miami under new head coach Mario Cristobal, and Dave Doeren’s NC State squad could be darkhorse contenders from the ACC to make the playoff.

“No, it’s not Groundhog Day, but you’ve heard this before. My College Football Playoff picks are rather chalky: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Clemson,” McMurphy wrote.

“The reasoning is simple. I don’t believe the Big 12 or Pac-12 will have a league champion with less than two losses. That means two teams from one league — most likely the SEC — will make the playoff, joined by the champions from the Big Ten (Ohio State) and ACC (Clemson).

“After those four, some other teams that could make a playoff run include Texas A&M, Wisconsin, perhaps Utah (if it wins the season opener at Florida) or an ACC dark horse if it can go 12-1 (Pitt, Miami, NC State?).”

