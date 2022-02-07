Former Clemson assistant expected to land new NFL job

A former Clemson assistant coach is reportedly expected to land a new coaching job in the NFL.

The Green Bay Packers are planning to hire Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coach, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Bisaccia had been on the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders’ staff since 2018, serving as assistant head coach/special teams coordinator before being named Las Vegas’ interim head coach in October after Jon Gruden and the Raiders parted ways.

Bisaccia was Clemson’s running backs coach from the 1993 Peach Bowl through the 1998 season under Tommy West.

After Bisaccia took over the helm of a 3-2 Raiders team, they went 7-5 over the remainder of the regular season and won each of their last four regular season games to secure their first playoff berth since 2016.

The 61-year-old Bisaccia just completed his 20th season as an NFL assistant coach, primarily as a special teams coach. He began his NFL coaching career in 2002 with the Buccaneers under Gruden, and after staying in Tampa Bay until 2010, he has since coached with the San Diego Chargers (2011-2012) and Dallas Cowboys (2013-2017) before joining the Raiders’ staff in 2018.

The #Packers are expected to hire former #Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coach, sources say. The unit was an issue in GB last year, and coach Matt LaFleur goes a long way toward fixing it. Bisaccia is universally respected. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks