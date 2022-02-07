Former NFL QB, Super Bowl champ on 'undervalued' Renfrow

Hunter Renfrow made his first career Pro Bowl apperance on Sunday and made his presence known in the NFL all-star game at the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders’ third-year receiver and former Clemson star put a bow on what was a breakout campaign for him, making a nice toe-tap grab in the back of the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown reception from New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the third quarter.

However, despite Renfrow’s big season and his Pro Bowl recognition, former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl champion Brian Griese still believes Renfrow is not appreciated highly enough and expressed that sentiment Sunday while serving as a color commentator for ESPN’s broadcast of the Pro Bowl.

“You want to talk about undervalued players — Hunter Renfrow is another one,” said Griese, who played 11 years in the NFL (1998-2009) with the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and earned a Super Bowl ring with Denver when the Broncos won Super Bowl XXXIII.

“We talked about (Baltimore Ravens tight end) Mark Andrews. Hunter Renfrow caught (80.5) percent of his targets this year. He had 33 catches on third down — like the money down, the big-time down. He was as clutch as it gets for the Raiders.”

Renfrow finished the 2021 season with 103 receptions on 128 targets for 1,038 yards and nine touchdown receptions — all career highs. He became the first Raiders receiver to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a season since 2016 and became just the third player in franchise history to record 100-plus receptions in a single season.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

