Highly touted Clemson OL target sets commitment date

Recruiting

By February 7, 2022 3:32 pm

By

A highly touted Clemson offensive line target in the class of 2023 has set his commitment date.

Findlay High School (Findlay, Ohio) four-star Luke Montgomery announced on social media Monday that he will make his commitment at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.

Montgomery, who visited Clemson for the Wake Forest game back on Nov. 20, named the Tigers one of his top six schools on Nov. 18, along with Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

Montgomery (6-5, 265) is ranked as a top-100 national prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN (No. 70 overall), 247Sports (No. 73 overall), Rivals (No. 82 overall) and the 247Sports Composite (No. 62 overall).

According to the composite rankings, he is the No. 2 prospect in Ohio and No. 6 offensive tackle nationally.

