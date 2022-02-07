Highly touted Clemson OL target sets commitment date

A highly touted Clemson offensive line target in the class of 2023 has set his commitment date.

Findlay High School (Findlay, Ohio) four-star Luke Montgomery announced on social media Monday that he will make his commitment at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.

Montgomery, who visited Clemson for the Wake Forest game back on Nov. 20, named the Tigers one of his top six schools on Nov. 18, along with Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

Montgomery (6-5, 265) is ranked as a top-100 national prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN (No. 70 overall), 247Sports (No. 73 overall), Rivals (No. 82 overall) and the 247Sports Composite (No. 62 overall).

According to the composite rankings, he is the No. 2 prospect in Ohio and No. 6 offensive tackle nationally.

Committing on February 17th at 3 pm est on CBS and will be live on Instagram (lukemonty_). This will be held at Findlay High school in the gym. Anyone is welcomed! — Luke Montgomery (@lukeMonty8) February 7, 2022

