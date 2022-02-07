What They Are Saying: Renfrow's First Pro Bowl

February 7, 2022

Hunter Renfrow enjoyed his first Pro Bowl experience this week even catching a touchdown pass in Sunday’s game.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was said on Twitter about Renfrow’s Pro Bowl experience.

Photo courtesy Kirby Lee USA Today Sports.

