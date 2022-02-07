What They Are Saying: Renfrow's First Pro Bowl

Hunter Renfrow enjoyed his first Pro Bowl experience this week even catching a touchdown pass in Sunday’s game.
In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was said on Twitter about Renfrow’s Pro Bowl experience.
Watch: Mac Jones enjoys spoils of Hunter Renfrow in Pro Bowl doing what he usually does for Derek Carr https://t.co/fk3K4faWDa
— Raiders Wire (@TheRaidersWire) February 6, 2022
Hunter Renfrow hit the Smooth Criminal lean. pic.twitter.com/nDK5VWShcZ
— Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) February 6, 2022
HUNTER RENFROW WITH THE TOE TAP TD 🤯
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/3B5wELiLRI
— ESPN (@espn) February 6, 2022
It’s great to see the GOAT 🐐Hunter Renfrow, getting respect from his peers.💯😤😂🏴☠️#RaiderNation #NFLProBowl pic.twitter.com/t3fNYSvMRm
— Deaareon Morris (@deaareon544) February 5, 2022
Mac Jones just hit 2023 free agent Hunter Renfrow for a touchdown in the Pro Bowl.
— Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) February 6, 2022
Hunter Renfrow looks like a fan that got picked from the stands to play LOL pic.twitter.com/RwAuIkdmP2
— Ben (@CtrlDub) February 3, 2022
.@Raiders WR @renfrowhunter goes first in Precision Passing!
📺: #ProBowlSkills Showdown on ESPN pic.twitter.com/EpWhrrdiyv
— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2022
Hunter Renfrow at the #ProBowl Skills Competition. pic.twitter.com/rTv7y2epYe
— #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) February 3, 2022
Hunter Renfrow @ Pro Bowl Practice pic.twitter.com/y0eJtndjxb
— AFL Godfather 🏴☠️👓🏈 (@NFLMAVERICK) February 5, 2022
“Derek Carr is a GREAT leader.”✊🏽#Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow talks about his amazing connection with his QB.#ProBowl2022 pic.twitter.com/5ffrVts6fK
— TWSN (@TWSN___) February 3, 2022
Hunter Renfrow is excited to work with Raiders new head coach Josh McDaniels #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/g126o0vjXa
— Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) February 3, 2022
Photo courtesy Kirby Lee USA Today Sports.