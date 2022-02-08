Rams DB says he's 'going to go stop' a former Tiger in the Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Eric Weddle likes Tee Higgins, as evidenced by the fact that Weddle picked the former Clemson star and second-year Cincinnati Bengals wideout in a fantasy football draft ahead of this season.

But Weddle poked some fun at Higgins this week, saying he’s “going to go stop him” when they line up against each other Sunday, when the Rams and Bengals square off in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

“Fun fact, with Higgins — I was going to tell him this at some point, maybe on Sunday I’ll tell him,” Weddle said to the media. “But I played fantasy football for the first time, and he was one of my receivers that I drafted. And so I watched a lot of him all season just because he was on my team, and now I’m going to go stop him in the Super Bowl. So, it’s crazy how the world works.”

A formerly retired safety who rejoined the Rams ahead of their Super Bowl run, Weddle took up fantasy football as a hobby when he was away from the game and probably had no clue that he’d eventually be facing Higgins in the Super Bowl after drafting him on his fantasy squad.

Stopping Higgins will be a challenge for the 37-year-old Weddle, who led the Rams with nine combined tackles in their NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers.

In 14 games played this season, Higgins has hauled in 74 receptions for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns, and made a couple of key catches in overtime in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs that helped set up Cincinnati’s game-winning field goal and sent the Bengals to the Super Bowl.

“I played fantasy football for the first time and he was one of the receiver I drafted… and now I’m going to go stop him in the Super Bowl. It’s crazy how the world works.”@weddlesbeard on @teehiggins5 💻: #SBOpeningNight live on NFL Twitter pic.twitter.com/ewtXkxM01Y — NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2022

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

