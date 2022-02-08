Reed ‘loves’ play style of up-and-coming Virginia DB

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed stopped by Life Christain Academy (Richmond, Va.) a couple of weeks ago. If that school sounds familiar, that’s because it is.

The Tigers have previously recruited prospects out of the Virginia-based high school and have done so as recently as this past year Clemson was a finalist in 2023 three-star offensive lineman Joshua Miller’s recruitment, though he ended up verbally pledging to James Franklin and Penn State.

Reed has also spent time recruiting 2023 four-star cornerback Antonio Cotman, Jr., who has recently emerged as one of the fastest-rising defensive back prospects in the country. After he stopped by Life Christian, there appears to be a new prospect on his radar.

Kenneth “BJ” Lowery II, a cornerback in the 2023 class, met with Clemson’s assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach. They sat and talked about coverages, while Reed invited him to come down this spring. According to Lowery, Reed wants to see what his 40-yard dash time would be in person.

He is “definitely” going to make that trip, he told The Clemson Insider.

“I met Coach Reed, the DBs coach, a few weeks back when he came to my school,” Lowery said. “He definitely said he loves how I play downhill, how I’m a solid open-field tackler and good cover corner.”

To get a better understanding of how Lowery is as a person and a player, we reached out to two of his teammates. Both Miller and Cotman talked with TCI and spoke glowingly of Lowery.

“BJ is a natural leader, takes charge and makes sure that the guys are on point,” Miller said. “And, he’s a hell of a player. He’s gonna make that open-field tackle in that 1v1 situation, line up with the best receiver and hold him to minimum stats. As a person, he’s a real loving guy and funny. It’s always a good time around juice. He gets along with everybody and lights up the room with his personality.”

“He’s a craftsman, very patient at the line and loves to get physical,” Cotman added. “Off the field, he’s a very intelligent individual. He has amazing grades and overall a down-to-earth dude!”

Across his junior campaign, Lowery recorded 27 tackles (six for loss), an interception, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a 6% completion percentage in man coverage.

Lowery (5-10, 175) currently holds offers from just Pitt and Campbell University, but it’s only a matter of time before his recruitment takes off.

