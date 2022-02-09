4-star OL with Clemson ties picks up offer from the Tigers

Clemson has extended a new offer to a standout lineman from the Tar Heel State.

Belmont (N.C.) South Point four-star Sullivan Absher reported the offer via social media Wednesday.

Absher — a 6-foot-7, 300-pound junior in the class of 2023 — is ranked by Rivals as the No. 22 offensive tackle and No. 247 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class.

South Point is the alma mater of former Clemson and All-ACC safety Tanner Muse, whose family has been friends with Absher’s family for a while.

It’s also the alma mater of Kyle Richardson, who was recently promoted to tight ends coach for the Tigers following Tony Elliott’s departure to Virginia.

Absher and Richardson continue to stay in contact and strengthen their relationship with one another.

“Just the usual, weekly check-ins and texts with Coach Richardson,” Absher told The Clemson Insider recently.

“It’s been great!” Absher added of the bond they’ve built. “Me and him are both from Belmont, so he’s a real relatable guy.”

He has told TCI in the past that he believes he would “fit right in” at Clemson and the Tigers “would definitely be near the top” of his list if they offer in the future.

“The culture of Clemson football is what I like the most about the Tigers,” he said. “The resiliency, the work ethic, the team-first mindset – all of these things remind me of my school right now, so that’s a pretty big priority for (schools) to have.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!