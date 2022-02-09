Clemson offer would be ‘dream come true’ for big Peach State OL

This sizeable offensive line prospect from the Peach State is attracting interest from multiple power conference programs, including Clemson.

Creekside High School (Fairburn, Ga.)’s Brian Williams Jr. – a 6-foot-4, 270-pound junior in the class of 2023 – is on the Tigers’ radar and has communicated with Clemson a little bit in the past.

“Just a little bit of stuff on recruiting,” Williams said to The Clemson Insider of what he’s heard from the Tigers. “I sent them my film, and they like it and stuff like that.”

Williams, who originally hails from the Palmetto State, looks forward to further developing his relationship with Clemson and hopes to eventually earn that coveted offer from the Tigers.

“It would be a dream come true because I’m originally from South Carolina,” he said. “So, I really like Clemson’s program and how they’ve been developing. I like what I see there.”

Williams is looking to camp at Clemson for the first time this summer and wants to show out for the coaching staff in person after having already impressed the Tigers with what he showed on tape from his junior season.

“Definitely,” Williams said when asked if he hopes to camp at Clemson. “I’m really looking forward to it, if I get the opportunity.”

Along with Clemson, two main schools showing interest in Williams are Georgia and NC State, and he is certainly appreciative that those ACC and SEC programs are giving him a look as he awaits his first college scholarship offer.

“I’ve always been patient,” he said. “It’s just a blessing that they’re even looking at me, that they take their time just to look at me.”

As a junior this past season, Williams lined up at left tackle in addition to playing some defensive tackle and nose guard on the other side of the ball.

While he’s pleased with how he performed during the season and what he put on film, there is plenty that Williams is still working to get better at.

“I have a lot of film from my junior season, like a lot,” he said. “But like any athlete, you always can improve.”

“First of all, hone in on the weight room, get a lot stronger and then just polish up technique stuff, like pass sets, perfect that,” Williams added of what specifically he wants to improve upon.

One offensive tackle that Williams looks up to and tries to emulate his game after shares the same last name — Trent Williams, a nine-time Pro Bowler and 2021 first-team All-Pro who has played in the NFL for more than a decade with Washington (2010-19) and San Francisco (2020-present).

“I like how he’s physical, he has speed,” Brian said. “I’m trying to (model) myself like that because I have the same build. So, I just like how he plays. He plays calm, he’s always patient and he takes his time and lets the play develop.”

An honors student, Williams is prioritizing academics in his recruiting process, and there is more that will play a big role in his recruitment as well.

“Just looking for a family where I feel comfortable at and really feel appreciated,” he said.

