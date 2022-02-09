Four Tigers earn invites to the NFL Combine

On Wednesday, the NFL released the list of players invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, which will take place in Indianapolis from March 1 through March 7.

Four former Clemson football players are among the 324 total prospects that have been invited to attend this year’s combine.

Cornerbacks Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich, wide receiver Justyn Ross and linebacker Baylon Spector all earned invites to the 2022 NFL Combine.

Booth and Goodrich swept first-team All-ACC honors at cornerback in 2021, becoming the first single-school duo to sweep both first-team All-ACC cornerback honors since 1997. Booth tallied 39 tackles (3.0 for loss), five pass breakups and a team-high three interceptions in 11 games (all starts), while Goodrich was credited with 48 tackles, nine pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 12 games (all starts).

Spector ranked second on the team in 2021 with 85 tackles, recording 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a pass breakup, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 11 games (10 starts).

Ross was named as one of two recipients of the ACC’s Brian Piccolo Award in 2021 — which is presented annually to the conference’s most courageous player(s) — after making an inspiring comeback from a career-threatening spinal condition. He recorded team highs in receptions (46) and receiving yards (514) while adding three receiving touchdowns in 10 games (all starts).

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

