In-state RB building ‘family bond’ with Spiller, Clemson

The Clemson Insider has the latest on an in-state running back prospect in the class of 2023, after speaking with Dutch Fork’s (Irmo, S.C.) Jarvis Green on Monday evening.

Clemson running backs coach C.J. Spiller came by Dutch Fork High School a couple of weeks ago to visit Green and stayed for his basketball game. In our conversation with Green, he detailed his interest in Clemson and his growing relationship with Spiller.

“It’s just nothing but a family bond,” Green said. “They’re just telling me to keep working and just be patient and trust in God.”

He feels like Spiller coming by his basketball game means that he’s really interested in him

“I feel like our relationship is good,” Green said of Spiller. “We’re actually bonding and he’s really talking to me and telling me what I need to work on and stuff like that, but other than that, it just feels like a tight bond with me and him.”

Even without that coveted offer, where would Green say Clemson currently stands in his recruitment?

“They’re definitely in my top three,” he said. “They’re for sure showing a lot of interest in me and keep talking to me from day in and day out. They’re in the top three for me right now, just because of the interest that coaches are showing to me.”

Spiller isn’t the only coach that’s been in touch with Green. Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter has also been in contact with him. According to Green, Streeter has reiterated Spiller’s message to him and also congratulated him on his accomplishments, while telling him to keep working.

Spiller and Streeter have previously recruited Dutch Fork’s last two college prospects that have come to Clemson.

Green is close with Antonio Williams, his teammate and Clemson four-star wide receiver signee, who will enroll this summer. He also has a relationship with Tigers’ freshman wide receiver Will Taylor, as Green indicated that he is like best friends with his younger brother.

He has been able to get a closer look at Clemson through the lens of Williams’ recruitment.

“Antonio told me that it’s like a family bond up there. It’s just nothing but family,” Green said. “He feels like it’s a home away from home and the coaches are just telling you the truth and they lead you to the pathway of where you need to be at.”

Right now, Green is being patient with his recruitment process — something he learned from Williams. He knows that his time will come and eventually, a Clemson offer could potentially be in the cards.

“It gives me a little confidence because Antonio is one of the best receivers in the country,” he added, “and for them to hold out that long and then when they offered him, I remember them being at our school like every other day, trying to recruit him and trying to tell him to come home. Just seeing that motivates me to be patient and just trusting God.”

Green will be coming up to Clemson on March 4 and then will be attending the program’s junior day on March 5. Green said that he’s definitely looking forward to it.

“Clemson’s a great school,” he added. “It’s amazing and I just want to be up there.”

Green took visits to Wake Forest and Charlotte this past month. Next month, in addition to Clemson, he plans on visiting Gardner-Webb, Georgia State and possibly another school.

