Lawrence, Brice and others clap back at social media post

The Clemson Family showed its unity once again Wednesday as several Tigers responded to a controversial take on Trevor Lawrence via Twitter.

Aside from being buried by most of the fans, the aforementioned post about Lawrence (which you can see below) also got a response from former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice.

Really? I had the privilege to play with Trev for 2 seasons. I watched him work, study, prepare, then show it on the field. He made IT look easy. Sounds like someone is bored. He was also an amazing leader on/off the field. Both have IT & displayed it week in and week out Period! https://t.co/b0aFtzBMCC — Chase Brice (@chasebrice7) February 9, 2022

All I’m saying is, to say one has IT and not the other just doesn’t make much sense. When both guys played for 2 Natty’s and both willed their team to win one, too. #1 overall picks have that IT factor & DW4 definitely has the IT factor as well! They make ppl around them better! — Chase Brice (@chasebrice7) February 9, 2022

Brice’s response was retweeted by current Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden as well. Even Lawrence himself appreciated Brice’s response, thanking him publicly.

Real one! Love ya brotha 🙌🏼 https://t.co/2cU0rTBWSw — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) February 9, 2022

Lawrence recorded one of the most celebrated careers by a quarterback in college football history from 2018-20, leading Clemson to a national championship as a true freshman in 2018 and concluding his career 34-2 (.944) as a starter — the third-best winning percentage by a starting quarterback with at least 30 career starts since Division I split in 1978, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Lawrence exited as the winningest starting quarterback in Clemson history, surpassing the 32 career wins held by Rodney Williams, Tajh Boyd and Deshaun Watson. He completed 758-of-1138 career passes (66.6 percent) for 10,098 yards with 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions over 40 career games (36 starts), while also rushing 231 times for 943 career rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns — the fifth-most career rushing touchdowns by a Clemson quarterback in the modern era.

He exited with Clemson career records in career winning percentage (.944), pass efficiency rating (164.3), yards per passing attempt (8.87) and tying for the most wins against Top 25 opponents (nine).

