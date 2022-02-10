Flashback: Swinney's Super Bowl surprise

ESPN threw it back on Thursday to one of Dabo Swinney’s acts of kindness.

In 2019, Swinney had a surprise for equipment manager David Saville: two tickets to Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Clemson fans are probably familiar with Saville’s story, and if you are, you know he has Down’s Syndrome and has been a part of Swinney’s program for quite some time. He’s definitely a star and a beloved person in Tiger Town.

Check out the following video from 2019 when Swinney gave Saville the Super Bowl surprise:

Throwback to Dabo Swinney surprising equipment manager David Saville in 2019 with tickets to the Super Bowl 🏟👏 (via @ClemsonFB) pic.twitter.com/qMV4Q2l44P — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) February 10, 2022

Never gets old 🧡 https://t.co/XT9J3hfB5f — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 10, 2022

