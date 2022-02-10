Former Clemson WR sticking around with Chiefs

A former Clemson standout wide receiver is sticking around in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs.

This week, Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen published a list of players currently under contract on “Reserve/Future” deals with the Chiefs. One of those players is former Tiger wideout Cornell Powell, who signed a “Reserve/Future” contract with Kansas City on Feb. 1.

As McMullen noted, “Reserve/Future” contracts “are specialized deals meant for players who were not on an active roster when the previous season came to an end,” and “these deals will officially begin when the new league year kicks off on March 16, but in the meantime, no other team may sign this group of players.”

A fifth-round pick (181st overall) by the Chiefs in the 2021 NFL Draft, Powell was waived by Kansas City after training camp last year but then brought back as a member of the Chiefs’ practice squad, where he spent all of last season. He recorded four receptions for 34 yards in the preseason. Powell had a breakout campaign as a fifth-year senior at Clemson in 2020, starting all 12 games while hauling in 53 passes for 882 yards and seven touchdowns.

From some familiar names to former draft picks of other teams and a pair of CFL stars, here's an update on who the Chiefs have signed to "Reserve/Future" contracts so far this offseason.https://t.co/zao1cNSu5E — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) February 9, 2022

