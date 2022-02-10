Is Lawrence still the No. 1 pick in ESPN's re-draft of the 2021 NFL Draft?

ESPN’s NFL Nation reporters took part in a re-draft of the first two rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft (subscription required), basing their picks on the hypothetical circumstance that teams were able to draft with knowledge of how the season turned out for each rookie.

Although former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence didn’t have the type of rookie campaign that many expected after being the first pick off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft, ESPN’s re-draft still has him going to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick.

Lawrence finished the 2021 season with a 59.6 completion percentage, 3,641 passing yards and 12 touchdown passes with 17 interceptions, while rushing for 334 yards and two additional scores on 73 attempts, averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

“Lawrence didn’t have a great rookie season, but he was saddled with a league-high 39 drops, an inconsistent offensive line beset with injuries, season-ending injuries to two deep threats, running back James Robinson being benched for long stretches, and the dysfunctional and toxic atmosphere inside the building created by coach Urban Meyer,” ESPN NFL Nation reporter Michael DiRocco, who covers the Jaguars, wrote. “Lawrence didn’t play well at times, but nobody would thrive in that environment. He’s still a generational prospect.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks