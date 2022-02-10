Murphy has been college football's best edge rusher in this area

This is an impressive note on one of Clemson’s star defensive ends.

According to Pro Football Focus, Myles Murphy is the highest-graded Power Five edge rusher against the run since 2019. His grade of 92.2 in that area is better than Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson (91.8) and Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. (90.4).

That’s certainly saying something, considering Hutchinson was a consensus All-American and the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2021 — and the potential No. 1 pick in April’s NFL Draft — while Anderson Jr. was a unanimous first-team All-American in 2021 and selected as the Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner, presented annually to the nation’s top defensive player.

A second-team All-ACC selection as a sophomore in 2021, Murphy collected first-team all-conference honors from the PFF and Phil Steele and second-team honors from the AP, and was a fourth-team All-American according to Steele. He was credited with 43 tackles, a team-high 14.0 tackles for loss, team-best 7.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups over 13 games (10 starts).

The former five-star prospect and top-five national recruit made an instant impact as a true freshman in 2020, earning Freshman All-America honors from several outlets. He enters 2022 credited with 94 tackles (26.0 for loss), 11.0 sacks, five forced fumbles and three pass breakups across 25 games (16 starts).

This trio’s been shuttin’ down run games for quite some time 💢👊 pic.twitter.com/o5pWtPbT0v — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 9, 2022

