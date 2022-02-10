Top Clemson QB target goes in-depth with TCI on his recruitment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions traveled on Wednesday to Briarwood Christian School, home to big-time Clemson quarterback target Christopher Vizzina.

Vizzina — a 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior — ranks as the No. 8 signal-caller in the country for the class of 2023 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

While he currently weighs several contenders in his recruitment, like Clemson, Notre Dame, LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn, Tennessee and Florida, to name a few, Vizzina gave the latest on his recruitment and where things stand after a couple of January visits.

“My big thing right now — it’s the dead period — no coaches are…I’m not going on any visits or anything,” Vizzina said. “I’m really sitting down and deciding where I want to go to see spring practice(s) because at the end of the day these are coaches and I want to see them coach in person and see how I would fit that. That’s my big thing right now and I’m really deciding on which places I want to go to.”

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Vizzina is keeping his options pretty open. He’s considering all schools when it comes to making his spring practice visits. He does have a lot of offers around the Southeast, so he could definitely make his way around there.

When it comes time to make a decision — Vizzina has previously indicated to TCI that he would like to be committed before the summer — what are some of the biggest factors he’s going to ultimately consider?

“I just want to look for the best opportunity for myself and for my family,” he said. “Because at the end of the day, people like Coach (Matthew) Forester and my family, they’ve brought me to this point. I want to make the best decision for me first, but I also want to play big-time college football and get a great education.

“A lot of things are gonna play into it, but that’s just something I’m gonna have to discuss with my parents. I haven’t thought deep enough about what it’s gonna be about, but I have an idea.”

