Valerie Cagle signs NIL agreement with The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider is excited to announce a NIL (name, image and likeness) endorsement deal with Valerie Cagle.

The Clemson softball star has signed an advertising agreement with TCI.

“I couldn’t be happier to have Valerie signed as our fourth NIL deal. She is a great young lady that comes from a great family,” TCI Publisher Robert MacRae said. “She is a big reason Clemson’s softball program has been amazing in the first two years of the program, and she is one of the top players in the nation. I look forward to having Valerie help us promote The Clemson Insider.”

Cagle is entering her sophomore season as one of the top players in the nation. The ACC’s Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year last season, Cagle was selected as a preseason All-American by D1Softball.

The Tigers’ two-way standout led the ACC with a 1.16 earned run average in 32 starts in the circle. Cagle finished second in the league in wins (28), innings (216 1/3) and strikeouts (267). At the dish, she led the Tigers with a .404 batting average and swatted an ACC-best 17 home runs.

Cagle also led Clemson in hits (63), RBIs (45) and slugging percentage (.821) as part of a season that saw the Tigers win the ACC regular-season championship and play in their first-ever NCAA Tournament in just their second year as a program.

She was one of 10 finalists for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. Cagle was also selected to compete for the USA under-18 Junior Women’s National Team late last year.

