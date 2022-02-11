Clemson announces 2022 football gameday designations

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson athletic department, in conjunction with the alumni association, student affairs, IPTAY and other campus groups, today announced special gameday designations for the 2022 football season.
Sept. 10 vs. Furman
First Responders Day
Clemson honors first responders during the anniversary weekend of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Sept.17 vs. Louisiana Tech
Family Weekend
Clemson welcomes families of students back to campus.
Oct. 1 vs. NC State
Hall of Fame Day • Land Grant Day
The 2022 Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame class is recognized during a halftime ceremony. Clemson’s mission as a land-grant institution is also highlighted.
Oct. 22 vs. Syracuse
Homecoming • Football Reunion Day
Homecoming is a tradition dating to 1922 in Clemson, and with it comes Tigerama, floats on Bowman Field and several other activities. The football program welcomes back its anniversary teams as well.
Nov. 12 vs. Louisville
Military Appreciation Day • Purple Out
A day of gratitude and recognition for those who have served. Fans are encouraged to wear purple during the game.
Nov. 19 vs. Miami (Fla.)
Senior Day
The football program recognizes its seniors with a solo run down the Hill during pregame.
Nov. 26 vs. South Carolina
IPTAY Day • Solid Orange Day
Founded in 1934, IPTAY is one of the oldest and most successful athletic fundraising organizations in the country. This celebration is a way to honor and thank donors for their commitment to Clemson student-athletes. Fans are encouraged to wear orange as the Tigers take on the Gamecocks in the 119th meeting.
The team plans to hold its annual Spring Game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. That annual Orange and White scrimmage will be televised on ACC Network.
In order to receive the 2022 online football season ticket and parking application, all IPTAY donors must pledge and complete 50 percent of their IPTAY 2022 donation by Tuesday, Feb. 15 at ClemsonTigers.com/IPTAY. IPTAY donors who have completed at least 50 percent of their pledge go can request football season tickets in early spring. Clemson+ streaming service launches on Feb. 15 to all IPTAY donors.
More information on ticketing for the 2022 Clemson Football season will be available by visiting ClemsonTigers.com or by calling 1-800 CLEMSON.
