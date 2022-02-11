Coach K taken aback by Clemson's 'really nice' gesture

Mike Krzyzewski’s final game inside Littlejohn Coliseum was a memorable one for Duke’s Hall of Fame coach, and it had to do with more than just one last road victory over Clemson.

Before the Blue Devils finished off the season sweep of the Tigers on Thursday, Clemson recognized Krzyzewski with a surprising pregame announcement. The school revealed it will donate $5 for each of Coach K’s career wins — 1,117 and counting — to the Emily K Center, a non-profit organization founded by Krzyzewski in the Durham, North Carolina, area.

“It was a really nice thing,” Krzyzewski said afterward. “I didn’t know they were going to do that for the Emily K Center.”

The Emily K Center, named after Krzyzewksi’s later mother, Emily, was opened in 2006. According to the foundation’s official website, the core of its mission is to “build on the academic, career, and leadership potential of students who are traditionally underrepresented in higher education.”

“I have the ultimate respect for Clemson,” said Krzyzewski, the son of Polish immigrants.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell said the idea of the donation came after he spoke with his athletic director, Graham Neff, to discuss what might be the best way to honor Krzyzewski before his final game coaching inside Littlejohn Coliseum. Krzyzewski is retiring after this season following a 46-year coaching career, the last 42 of those at Duke.

“I know (Neff) called around and talked to some other folks in the league,” Brownell said. “I don’t know what every school did, but I think this is something a couple of schools have done for sure and I thought it was appropriate.

“I don’t think we needed to get him a Clemson chair or something like that. He’s fine. And Coach doesn’t play a lot of golf, I don’t think.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks