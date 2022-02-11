Former Clemson QB inks with pro team

A former Clemson quarterback has signed with a professional football team.

The Toronto Argonauts announced Friday they have signed Chad Kelly, who was aquired by the Argonauts last October as a negotiation list player in a trade with the Edmonton Elks.

Kelly was drafted in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos and spent two seasons in Colorado before a two-year stint with Indianapolis from 2019-2020. The 6-foot-2, 216-pounder played four preseason games for the Colts in 2019, starting two, going 54-of-73 (74 percent) for 583 yards and two touchdowns, while adding two touchdowns on the ground.

Kelly began his college career at Clemson in 2012 and redshirted that year before playing one season with the Tigers in 2013, when he went 10-of-17 passing for 58 yards in 55 snaps over five games. After being dismissed from the Clemson football team, he played at East Mississippi Community College in 2014 before transferring to Ole Miss in 2015.

I appreciate every single one of you and your constant support! I really do thank you for the encouragement! Go Argos ! Looking forward to great things in 2022! — Chad Kelly (@Chadkelly_6) February 11, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks