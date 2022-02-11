PJ Hall shows he's a Clemson Man, comes to aid of Duke reporter

This Duke reporter has a new favorite player.

That player is Clemson forward/center PJ Hall, who scored a team-high 17 points in the Tigers’ game against the Blue Devils on Thursday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

But it’s what Hall did after the game that earned the affection of Duke beat writer David Thompson.

Thompson took to Twitter and said that after the game, his car battery died outside of Littlejohn, and Hall came to Thompson’s aid, seeing that he had jumper cables and driving his car over to assist him with the car trouble.

Kudos to Hall for the act of kindness and helping Thompson out after the Tigers’ tough loss.

Not only is Hall a class act off the court, but he’s been shining on the court this season as well. His 17 points Thursday night extended his streak of scoring in double figures to 23 straight games this season. He’s averaging 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Not just trying to be “Most Improved Player”, but looks like he locked up “Most Helpful Post Game” already. @accnetwork @ClemsonMBB https://t.co/yowCk7vH6M — Wes Durham (@WesDurham) February 11, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks