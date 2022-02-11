Renfrow shares backstory behind viral photo: 'I had no idea how to get grapes'

On the latest edition of The Players Club podcast, Darien Rencher sat down with Las Vegas Raiders’ third-year receiver and former Clemson star Hunter Renfrow.

One of the highlights of the interview was Rencher asking Renfrow to share the backstory of a photo of him that went viral on social media. The photo is simply Renfrow holding a big bag of grapes.

It all started when Renfrow’s girlfriend at the time, who is now his wife, asked him to make a grocery store run for her.

“I played sports in high school,” he said. “I didn’t go to the grocery store. I didn’t do laundry. My mom took care of me.”

“I had no idea how to get grapes.”

The hilarious story continues with Renrow explaining how he basically picked individual grapes off of stocks and filled a bag.

Check out the full video in the link below.

“Tell us what was going on when you were holding this bag of grapes.” – @D_Rench_ @renfrowhunter tells the story behind the famous grape photo 😂 Full episode: https://t.co/Vl5WpbsV5A pic.twitter.com/6KxiZsNDm9 — The Players Club Podcast (@playersclub_pod) February 11, 2022

