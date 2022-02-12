Wilkins takes home award at NFL Honors

On Thursday night, the 11th edition of NFL Honors was held at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles and aired live nationally on ABC.

During the awards show highlighting accomplishments and the best moments from the 2021 NFL season, former Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins won the “Bud Light Celly of the Year” for his “Worm” celebration in the Miami Dolphins’ Week 15 win over the New York Jets.

The third-year Dolphins defensive lineman went berserk after catching a 1-yard touchdown pass to give the Dolphins a 24-17 lead early in the fourth quarter of their eventual 31-24 victory over the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. After lining up as a fullback, running a shallow route past the goal line and then securing the touchdown reception from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Wilkins leaped into the stands before doing the “Worm” in the end zone, among other gestures, as his teammates danced around him. You can see Wilkins’ award-winning celebration below:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks