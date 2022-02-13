ACC Super Bowl Standouts: Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins played in two national championship games during his time at Clemson, winning one against Alabama in 2018, and now he has a shot at his first Super Bowl title.

Higgins finished his three-year career as a Tiger (2017-19) with 135 career receptions for 2,448 yards with 27 receiving touchdowns in 43 games (30 starts). His 27 career receiving touchdowns tied for the most in school history with DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins and tied for ninth-most in ACC history.

In his second season with the Cincinnati Bengals after being selected in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, Higgins racked up 74 receptions for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns. Thus far in the postseason, he’s added 14 catches for 209 yards.

Before Higgins takes the field on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams, check out his top plays from his days at Clemson in the ACC Digital Network’s “ACC Super Bowl Standouts” feature:

🏈 ACC SUPER BOWL STANDOUTS 🏈 @Bengals WR Tee Higgins is no stranger to the national stage, playing in two championship games during his time at Clemson. 🐅 A look back at his top plays for @ClemsonFB before he takes the field in the #SuperBowl !@teehiggins5 #RuleItAll pic.twitter.com/HXfBTzacQw — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) February 10, 2022

