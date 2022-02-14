Tre Williams, star DT and ... camera man?

Football

February 14, 2022

It would seem somehow defensive tackle Tre Williams got a hold of Clemson Football’s camera at workouts this past week. And hilarity ensued.

“They don’t put championship rings on smooth fingers, so we’ve got to build them calluses. Ya feel me?” Williams said in a video from Clemson Football.

Check out the clip below:

