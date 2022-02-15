Clemson transfer commits to new home

A Clemson transfer officially committed to his next home Tuesday.

Jaelyn Lay announced via social media that he will be transferring to Alabama State University. Lay was recognized with Clemson’s seniors on Senior Day and later moved on from the Tigers after the end of the 2021 season.

During his time in The Valley, Lay played sparingly. He caught two passes for 25 yards in 149 career snaps over 19 games at Clemson from 2019-21.

