4-star Sunshine State DB will be at Clemson next month

The Clemson Insider has learned that a top Sunshine State prospect will be on campus come March 5.

Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.) four-star Tavoy Feagin has recently been in contact with Clemson offensive analyst Andrew Zow, who invited him to come to The Valley, so other members of Clemson’s coaching staff can watch the top safety prospect in person.

Feagin — a 6-foot, 170-pound sophomore— ranks as the No. 5 safety in the class of 2024, per 247Sports. He’s never been to Clemson before, so March’s visit will be a first for he and his family.

“I’m super excited to get up to Clemson,” Feagin told TCI. “It’s truly a blessing to have a school like that looking forward to seeing me and stuff. I just can’t wait to visit.”

When asked to describe himself as a player, Feagin used one word: “aggressive.” This past season, Feagin had 29 total tackles (13 for loss), three PBUs, an interception and a forced fumble.

Feagin first got in contact with Zow, a former University of Alabama quarterback and head coach at Sylacauga (Ala.) High School, following his sophomore season

With Feagin only being a sophomore, the contact he has with college coaches has to be mediated through his head coach.

Clemson coaches have stopped by Carrollwood Day before though, as the Tigers have previously shown interest in Feagin’s teammates — 2023 four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin and 2024 four-star wideout Bredell Richardson — in addition to Feagin himself.

It’s still relatively early in Feagin’s recruitment process. He’s keeping all of his options open as he enjoys the process, even as he continues to add high-profile offers each and every day. Since the end of last month, Feagin has picked up offers from Oklahoma, Florida State, Oregon, Nebraska and Ole Miss.

“It’s truly a blessing to have all these offers and schools looking at me,” he said. “It just really shows how much work I’ve put in and it’s starting to pay off. 2022 is starting pretty well (for me) right now.”

In addition to visiting Clemson next month, Feagin plans on checking out Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!