ESPN tabs this Clemson game as one that will have the most College Football Playoff impact

ESPN this week published a list of 10 games that will shape the College Football Playoff next season, giving a look at the games that will have the most impact on the CFP (subscription required).

Senior Writer Heather Dinich, who covers the CFP for ESPN, ranked the top 10 games that will have the biggest influence on the selection committee’s final top four, in order from the greatest impact to the least.

One of Clemson’s games appeared on Dinich’s list, with the Tigers’ home contest against NC State on Oct. 1 checking in at No. 5.

Here’s what Dinich wrote about how the CFP Committee will evaluate that game, from a Clemson perspective:

Clemson is no longer a given as the ACC’s best team, so this is a critical game for the Tigers, too. Pitt won the 2021 conference title, and NC State should be a preseason favorite this fall with 19 starters returning. Clemson will have home-field advantage against NC State one week after a tricky trip to Wake Forest. Clemson’s toughest game is Nov. 5 at Notre Dame, and it ends the regular season as always, against rival South Carolina. Coach Shane Beamer has the program trending upward. Clemson’s strength of schedule won’t be much of a factor in the committee meeting room if the Tigers win the ACC and beat Notre Dame and South Carolina along the way. They’ll either need to knock off NC State or get some help along the way.

