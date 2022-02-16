Fast-rising Peach State DB in contact with Clemson, looking to visit this spring

During the live period, Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed stopped by St. Francis High School (Alpharetta, Ga.), which is home to one of the nation’s fastest-rising prospects in Branden Strozier.

Strozier — a 6-2, 175-pound junior — plays all over the field for St. Francis, as he’s featured at cornerback, safety and wide receiver. Reed has recently been in contact with the two-way player and according to Strozier, Clemson would like him to visit for spring practice.

“I’ve been mainly talking to Coach Reed,” Strozier told The Clemson Insider. “He mainly said that he really wanted to get to know me because it happened fairly quickly, so he wanted to get to know me and get me up on a visit. It feels good knowing that a school like that wants me to come up there and take a visit and meet the coaches.”

Right now, they’re in the process of building a relationship and in the getting-to-know-you stage. Strozier is unsure when he plans on taking a visit to Clemson, but estimates that it’ll come in March during the live period.

“I feel like he’s a pretty good dude,” Strozier said of Reed. “I haven’t really gotten to really sit down and have a real good conversation with him, but from what I saw, he’s a real good dude. Hopefully, we can build that relationship as long as this recruiting process goes.”

Strozier is certainly aware of Reed’s reputation as a developer of talent. A fellow Peach State native in former Clemson standout and current Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell is a prime example of Reed’s work.

“That’s one of the main things I look at when I’m looking at a college,” he said. “Are they producing athletes and putting them in the NFL? That’s one box he checks off for me.”

Last month, Strozier went on visits to Tennessee, Kentucky and the University of Florida. Since Jan. 15, he’s earned offers from Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Memphis, Tennessee, Minnesota, Florida, Wake Forest, UCF, Iowa State, Mizzou and Florida State.

“It’s surreal,” Strozier said of his recruitment taking off, “because just about two months ago, I didn’t really have anything, to be honest. I was kind of like, ‘Will I get any?’ at one point. But, I just had to stick to my plan and just trust it.”

That showed Strozier that his hard work and patience has started to pay off. He’s stuck to his plan and hasn’t given up on what he’s wanted to achieve. Speaking of patience, that’s an element that Clemson often abides by in the recruitment process and will definitely be doing so in Strozier’s recruitment.

How does he feel about that?

“I do like the way that they go about things because I’m not really rushing and waiting for the offer,” he said. “I prefer that you build chemistry and have a connection, instead of you just coming to me and saying that you want to offer me and it’s just no relationship there. That’s what I like about Clemson and Coach Reed.”

Strozier describes himself as a player who can shut down one side of the field. He’s a very versatile playmaker, who’s able to use his feet quite well for his size.

His junior season started rough, but he picked up his play and filled out his role. He became a leader on the team, earned Defensive Player of the Year honors and was named to several first-team All-State teams.

