Major new offer for top Clemson QB target

A big-time Clemson quarterback target in the 2023 class picked up a major new offer on Wednesday.

Briarwood Christian School (Birmingham, Ala.) four-star Christopher Vizzina announced via social media that he has received an offer from Georgia.

Vizzina (6-4, 200) earned an offer from Clemson back on Nov. 20 while on campus for the Wake Forest game and returned to Tiger Town in late January as the only quarterback in attendance for the program’s elite junior day.

“What I wanted to do on this visit — going into it — I wanted to see the actual university and actually get to spend time with the coaches I’d spend time with,” Vizzina told The Clemson Insider. “Clemson really did that. I got to see the new business school and spend time with the coaches I’d actually spend time with. I think they did a really good job of setting it up for me. It was a very memorable visit.”

Vizzina is the No. 7 quarterback and No. 63 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The Clemson Insider traveled to meet with Vizzina last week as part of our Tour of Champions. You can check out our Tour of Champions content on Vizzina below:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks