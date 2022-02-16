Two teams reportedly on Watson's 'radar' as preferred trade destinations

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly eyeing a couple of NFL teams as potential trade destinations, in the event he is dealt away by the Houston Texans this offseason.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler (subscription required), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings are among the teams on Watson’s “radar” as preferred destinations.

Watson was on the Texans’ active roster during the 2021 season but, of course, did not play as he faces 22 civil lawsuits for alleged sexual misconduct or inappropriate behavior. His legal issues are still unsettled and it remains to be seen whether he is suspended by the NFL under its personal conduct policy.

While it appears unlikely that a trade involving Watson will happen until his legal situation is resolved, Fowler noted that the expectation leaguewide is that the Texans will continue to explore trade options for Watson, perhaps around the start of the new league year March 16 or the NFL Draft in late April.

According to a previous report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Watson, who has a no-trade clause, preferred to be traded to the Miami Dolphins prior to the 2021 trade deadline. But obviously, that deal didn’t come to fruition, and now the Dolphins look like they will stick with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback under new head coach Mike McDaniel.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks