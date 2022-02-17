Clemson OL target commits elsewhere

One of Clemson’s offensive line targets in the 2023 class committed elsewhere on Thursday afternoon.

As expected, Findlay (Ohio) High School four-star Luke Montgomery announced his commitment to Ohio State during a ceremony at his high school that was streamed live on CBS Sports HQ.

Montgomery (6-5, 265) chose the Buckeyes over Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame and Alabama, among others.

Montgomery, who received an offer from Clemson last September, visited campus for the Wake Forest game on Nov. 20. The Tigers had hoped to get him back on campus for their elite junior day Jan. 29, but he did not end up making the trip.

Montgomery is ranked as a top-100 national prospect in the 2023 class by Rivals (No. 38 overall), ESPN (No. 69 overall), 247Sports (No. 73 overall) and the 247Sports Composite (No. 49 overall).

According to the composite rankings, he is the No. 1 prospect in Ohio and No. 4 offensive tackle nationally.

