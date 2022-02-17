Clemson will be without this pitcher on opening weekend

Baseball

February 17, 2022

Clemson baseball coach Monte Lee said his team is “pretty healthy” heading into opening weekend, but the Tigers will have to play their first series without one of their pitchers.

Reliever Rob Hughes will miss the series against Indiana with an undisclosed injury. Lee said he doesn’t know exactly how long Hughes will be out, but the junior right-hander will be unavailable at least for Clemson’s opening three-game series, which starts Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

“I think we’ll know more possibly in the next fews days,” Lee said.

Hughes made 16 of his 17 appearances last season out of the bullpen, posting a 4.24 earned run average in 23 1/3 innings. He struck out 23 and walked 12 while opponents hit .222 against him.

Outside of Hughes and freshman outfielder Will Taylor, who’s still working his way back from the ACL injury he sustained with the football team in the fall, the Tigers head into opening weekend with all of its options on the table.

“We expect everybody else to be healthy and ready to go,” Lee said.

Friday’s first pitch is set for 4 p.m. Saturday’s game will begin at 3 p.m. while Sunday’s series finale is slated for a 1 p.m. start.

