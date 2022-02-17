Watch: Uiagalelei puts on show at Clemson's Student Home Run Derby

On Wednesday night, Clemson students showed up at Doug Kingsmore Stadium and took part in Clemson Baseball’s first Student Home Run Derby before the start of the 2022 season.

Among the students who came out and took some swings was D.J. Uiagalelei.

The Clemson quarterback put on a show and hit some bombs, which you can check out in the following video:

Saw some blasts & had a blast at our first Student Home Run Derby tonight! 💪 💣 👀 💥 🚀 Thank you to all the @ClemsonUniv students who came out & took some hacks. 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZkKHDvPXW7 — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) February 17, 2022

