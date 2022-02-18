Big honor for future Tiger

After signing with Clemson back in November 2021, R.J. Godfrey was able to put quite the senior season together for North Gwinnett.

Godfrey, — a 6-7, 215-pound senior — was named Georgia high school basketball’s Region 8-7A Player of the Year. It’s quite an impressive feat for the Suwanee (Ga.) native before he heads off to college.

The Clemson signee will have a chance to help out his new team, once he arrives on campus this summer. Back in November, he walked The Clemson Insider through his decision to commit to Clemson and ultimately sign with the Tigers.

“I thought Clemson was the perfect fit for me in terms of environment, just being there and experiencing that family environment,” Godfrey said. “Also, from a basketball standpoint, I think Coach [Antonio Reynolds] Dean is going to heighten my potential, just like what he’s done, for example, Aamir Simms. Last year he really improved him as a player and I think he can do the same for me and get me to that next level.”

Godfrey touted the ability to play in the best basketball conference in America as a reason for choosing Clemson over schools like Ole Miss and Texas Tech. Clemson gets to face off against the likes of Virginia, Louisville, Duke, UNC and Florida State, so going up against those powerhouse schools at least once a season was intriguing to Godfrey.

“I just think Clemson was the perfect fit for me,” he continued. “I have a couple of friends on that team: Ian Schieffelin, can’t wait to work with him when I get there, and Chauncey [Wiggins] from Grayson and also Chase Hunter, a childhood friend. So, I can’t wait to get up there and work with them.”

