Finebaum rips CFP for 'utterly ridiculous' decision to not expand

The College Football Playoff announced Friday it will remain at four teams for the duration of its current television contract with ESPN, which runs through the 2025 season. Bill Hancock, executive director of the CFP, said in a statement the CFP’s board of managers has accepted a recommendation from the management committee to keep the playoff format the same for now.

On SportsCenter, Paul Finebaum reacted to the news that the CFP will not expand until at least 2026.

“This is a sad and embarrassing day for college football,” he said.

Unanimity was needed among the FBS conferences in order to get playoff expansion approved before the current contract expires. According to ESPN, the 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick held a videoconference Wednesday in which they determined they couldn’t come to a consensus.

The board of managers met Thursday to approve the recommendation to stick with four teams for the time being.

Finebaum believes that in regard to the CFP not expanding, “the biggest losers are the people that love the sport and support it.”

“I cannot tell you how disappointing this is for the fans of college football and how utterly ridiculous it is that the leaders of this sport can’t sit in a room and get this right,” he said. “This is truly a dark moment in the history of college football.”

You can watch and listen to Finebaum’s full comments here: LINK.

