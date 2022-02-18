Former Tiger officially joins Jaguars' staff

A former Clemson standout has officially joined the Jacksonville Jaguars’ coaching staff.

The Jaguars announced Thursday that their 2022 coaching staff has been finalized and formally announced former Tiger and veteran NFL defensive line coach Brentson Buckner as their new defensive line coach.

Buckner spent the last two seasons in Arizona as the Cardinals’ defensive line coach after previous stops with the Raiders, Buccaneers, Cardinals and Steelers. A native of Columbus, Ga., Buckner brings eight years of NFL coaching experience and 12 years of NFL playing experience as a defensive lineman.

Buckner was an All-ACC defensive tackle for the Tigers from 1990-93 and was drafted in the second round of the 1994 NFL Draft by the Steelers. He played in the NFL for 12 seasons with the Steelers, Bengals, 49ers and Panthers, and played in two Super Bowls with the Steelers and Panthers.