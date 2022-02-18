In-state OL gets in touch with Austin, plans upcoming Clemson visit

This standout Palmetto State offensive lineman recently got in touch with Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin and plans to return to Tiger Town in the not-too-distant future.

Dillon (S.C.) High School tackle Josiah Thompson – a 6-foot-6, 297-pound prospect in the class of 2024 – talked to Austin late last week.

“He invited me to their junior day somewhere around spring,” Thompson said.

Austin isn’t allowed to initiate contact with 2024 recruits yet due to NCAA rules, but he can answer the phone when they call him, so Thompson’s head coach gave him Austin’s number in order for Thompson to be able to reach out to and stay in touch with him.

After being invited by Austin to visit this spring, Thompson intends to make the trip.

“I am excited to (visit), looking forward to seeing everything,” he said. “It will be awesome to see the way things work in their facility, weight room and everything else.”

Austin checked in on Thompson when he made a school stop at Dillon High in January while making the rounds on the recruiting trail.

The only visit Thompson has made to Clemson came last summer, when he had the chance to interact with players and coaches while working out at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

“The thing that stands out the most about Clemson is the love the coaches have for the players,” he said, reflecting on his experience at Clemson, “and how you are able to talk to coaches about football and things outside of football.”

Thompson has collected early offers from South Carolina, NC State, Miami, Kentucky, East Carolina and Coastal Carolina.

Clemson’s policy, of course, has always been to not offer prospects until the summer before their junior year. But Thompson hopes to see the big-time, in-state program come calling with an offer down the road.

“It will mean a lot to me to get an offer from Clemson,” he said.

