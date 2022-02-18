Lee talks about opening day shutout

Football

February 18, 2022 8:49 pm

Clemson head coach Monte Lee was pleased with his team’s opening day 9-0 victory over Indiana but wants to see nine inning of focused play from his Tigers.

Watch Lee’s postgame press conference on TCITV:

