Lee talks about opening day shutout

Clemson head coach Monte Lee was pleased with his team’s opening day 9-0 victory over Indiana but wants to see nine inning of focused play from his Tigers.
Watch Lee’s postgame press conference on TCITV:
Clemson head coach Monte Lee was pleased with his team’s opening day 9-0 victory over Indiana but wants to see nine inning of focused play from his Tigers.
Watch Lee’s postgame press conference on TCITV:
Four years ago, on National Signing Day in February 2018, Justyn Ross shocked plenty of people in his home state when he committed to Clemson over Alabama and Auburn. The Phenix City, Ala., native and (…)
Mack Anglin set the tone on the bump. Clemson’s offense took care of the rest. And the Tigers got their 2022 season off to a fast start Friday. Clemson got five shutout innings out of its sophomore (…)
The College Football Playoff announced Friday it will remain at four teams for the duration of its current television contract with ESPN, which runs through the 2025 season. Bill Hancock, executive director (…)
This week, ESPN Senior NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay released his , post-Super Bowl predictions for all 32 first-round picks of the 2022 NFL Draft (subscription required), which is scheduled to be held in (…)
Not at all. That’s the answer. During an interview with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Carl Reed of CBS Sports/247Sports, the topic of competition came up in regard to players being concerned with how they (…)
The time has come for Clemson’s baseball program to officially move on from the disappointment from last season. “We’ve talked about last season ad nauseam,” Clemson coach Monte Lee said. “We’re (…)
The Clemson Insider has learned that a Tar Heel State wide receiver will be among the visitors on campus for Clemson’s Junior Day on Saturday, March 5. Maiden (N.C.) High School three-star Chris Culliver (…)
The College Football Playoff has answered the question of whether or not it will expand before the 2026 season. The CFP announced Friday it will remain at four teams for the duration of its current television (…)
After signing with Clemson back in November 2021, R.J. Godfrey was able to put quite the senior season together for North Gwinnett. Godfrey, — a 6-7, 215-pound senior — was named Georgia high school (…)
A former Clemson standout has officially joined the Jacksonville Jaguars’ coaching staff. The Jaguars announced Thursday that their 2022 coaching staff has been finalized and formally announced former (…)